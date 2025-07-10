US’ response to Russia’s proposal to resume direct flights minimal — MFA

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. The response from the US to Russia's proposal to resume direct flights is limited at the moment, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told reporters.

"We raised this issue with the American side, the response so far - let's be honest - is minimal," he said, answering a corresponding question.

Nevertheless, Ryabkov noted that this does not mean that the parties are "putting this issue on the back burner."

"No, there are certain ideas on how to act further. I think that when we decide on the dates of the next round of bilateral consultations on what is regarded an irritating factor in our relations, it will be clearer what we can bring there, including on this issue," he said.