Security remains top concern in decisions on reopening airports, Kremlin says

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. Safety issues are a top concern when making decisions about reopening airports in Gelendzhik and Crimea, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, answering a question on the matter.

"This issue does not fall within our scope. This is the responsibility of the Transport Ministry, our military, and special agencies. The main aspect that is considered [when reopening airports] is ensuring flight safety, passenger protection - this is what is top priority. As soon as the conditions are ripe for this, then, of course, [the airport in] Crimea will be launched as well," the Kremlin spokesman said.

On Wednesday, the Russian Transport Ministry reported that Gelendzhik airport, which had been closed in February 2022, could resume receiving and sending domestic flights in the near future. Later, the Federal Air Transport Agency clarified that the airport is ready to receive and send civilian aircraft from July 10. Regular flights can be operated from 08:30 a.m. to 08:00 p.m. Moscow time.

After the start of the special military operation in Ukraine, flights to 12 airports in Russia were prohibited from February 24, 2022. The airport in Stavropol returned to normal operation on February 25, 2022, and the airport in Elista resumed normal operation in May 2024. The operation of airports in Anapa, Belgorod, Bryansk, Voronezh, Krasnodar, Kursk, Lipetsk, Rostov-on-Don, and Simferopol remains limited.