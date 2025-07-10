Completion of Akkuyu NPP will boost Russia’s investments in Turkey — Turkish MP

ANKARA, July 10. /TASS/. The total volume of Russian investments in Turkey after the completion of the Akkuyu NPP will exceed $39-40 billion, Chairman of the Turkish Parliament's International Affairs Committee Fuat Oktay said at a meeting with the head of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, Leonid Slutsky, who is visiting Ankara.

"As for investments, direct investments, including mutual ones, currently amount to more than $10 billion. Turkey has invested over $3.5 billion, and Russia - over $7 billion. Of course, after the completion of the Akkuyu NPP, Russian investments in Turkey will exceed $39-40 billion. These are significant amounts," the MP told reporters.

He also said that "Turkish contractors have signed contracts worth more than $100 billion in Russia."

"Today we will assess what else can be done to take these projects to a new level," Oktay noted.

The Akkuyu NPP is being built in Turkey by Russia’s state-run corporation Rosatom. The power plant will include four Russian-designed VVER generation 3+ reactors. Each reactor’s power output will be 1,200 MWt.