Gazprom considering participation in African energy projects

VIENNA, July 10. /TASS/. Gazprom is considering participating in energy projects in African countries, while Africa is interested in adopting Russian gas production technologies, Chairman of the African Energy Chamber NJ Ayuk told TASS on the sidelines of the 9th OPEC International Seminar.

"I was at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum two weeks ago and had meetings with many Russian companies," he said. "Gazprom will be considering numerous projects across Africa."

Ayuk added that Russia possesses economically viable gas extraction technologies, and African nations are keen to apply them.

The head of the African Energy Chamber also noted that Lukoil is already operating in several African countries, including Congo and Ghana. According to him, the Russian oil company plans further investments in African projects.

The 9th OPEC International Seminar is taking place on July 9-10 in Vienna.