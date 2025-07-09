Container shipments by Russian Railways down 2.8% in H1 2025 — company

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. Container traffic over the Russian Railways network lost 2.8% year-on-year to 3.8 mln TEU [20 ft container equivalent - TASS] in January - June 2025 in all kinds of service, the Russian railway operator says on its Telegram channel.

"In January - June 2025, 3.779 mln TEUs were carried in all kinds of service, including domestic, exports, imports and transit. This is 2.9% lower than in the like period of the last year," Russian Railways said.

In total, more than 40 mln metric tons of various goods were transported.

The top three goods in terms of the shipment volume are chemicals and soda - 405,200 TEU, lumber - 300,700, and chemical and mineral fertilizers - 228,200, the Russian Railways said.