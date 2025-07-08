Kazakhstan, Russia implementing 171 projects worth $56 bln — Kazakh first deputy PM

YEKATERINBURG, July 8. /TASS/. Kazakhstan and Russia are currently implementing 171 joint industrial projects worth $56 billion, which is 7-8 times more than planned in 2019, First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Roman Sklyar during the strategic session of the Innoprom-2025 exhibition in Yekaterinburg.

"In 2019, Denis Valentinovich (Manturov, First Deputy Prime Minister, who then held the post of Industry and Trade Minister of Russia - TASS) and I signed a roadmap for the development of industrial cooperation between Russia and Kazakhstan. Now we have 171 projects in our portfolio of joint investment projects worth more than $56 billion," he said.

Sklyar noted that "this is about 7-8 times more" than what was planned six years ago.

He also recalled that the republic's GDP increased by 4.8% last year, and the manufacturing industry grew by 6% "and is already ahead of the raw materials sector."

"We are certainly pleased with this fact. Of course, we have achieved such positive results thanks to cooperation with other countries. I would especially highlight the Russian Federation, the government of the Russian Federation," Sklyar said.

He also reported that Kazakhstan and Russia have already completed 105 projects worth more than $21 billion. According to Sklyar, the goal of the republic's authorities is to produce products with high added value and move away from dependence on raw material supplies, as well as digitalization of industries.

"It is impossible to carry out these structural changes without active interaction with other countries, with our neighbors. Within the EAEU (Eurasian Economic Union - TASS), we do not have customs borders, we should not compete with each other where it is not necessary. There are a lot of free niches that we need to occupy," Sklyar said.

The Innoprom-2025 exhibition is underway in Yekaterinburg from July 7 to 10, its main theme is Technological Leadership: Industrial Breakthrough. Saudi Arabia is the partner country of the exhibition. Representatives of Russian business will be able to hold meetings with Russian trade representatives in 37 foreign countries at the contact exchange. TASS is the general information partner.