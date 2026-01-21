Russia’s inflation in 2025 falls to lowest level since 2020 — Central Bank

MOSCOW, January 21. /TASS/. Inflation in Russia for the past year amounted to 5.6%, marking its lowest level since 2020, according to materials from the Bank of Russia.

"Annual inflation in December (5.59%) declined to its lowest level since August 2023. In 2025, annual inflation slowed to 5.6%. This is the smallest increase in prices for a calendar year since 2020, when inflation stood at 4.9%. The current level is noticeably below the average annual increases of the past five years, although it still remains above the target level," the regulator noted.