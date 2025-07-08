Saudi Arabia plans to develop trade and economic ties with Russia — minister

YEKATERINBURG, July 8. /TASS/. Saudi Arabia's decision to become a partner country of the Innoprom international industrial exhibition in Yekaterinburg underscores the kingdom's intention to develop trade and economic relations with Russia, Saudi Arabian Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar al-Khorayef told Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

Mishustin inspected the Saudi Arabia’s exhibition booth during his visit to the Innoprom exhibition in Yekaterinburg. He thanked the representatives of the delegation from the kingdom for their decision to become a partner of the exhibition.

"I would like to stress that this decision underscores our country's intention to further develop trade and economic relations with the Russian Federation in many areas," Bandar al-Khorayef said.

The Innoprom-2025 exhibition is underway in Yekaterinburg from July 7 to 10, its main theme is Technological Leadership: Industrial Breakthrough. Saudi Arabia is the partner country of the exhibition. Representatives of Russian business will be able to hold meetings with Russian trade representatives in 37 foreign countries at the contact exchange. TASS is the general information partner.