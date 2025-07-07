Delegations from five Chinese cities take part in Innoprom

YEKATERINBURG, July 7. /TASS/. Five delegations representing Chinese cities have arrived in Yekaterinburg to participate in the Innoprom international industrial exhibition, which started on July 7, Mayor Alexey Orlov said in welcoming the participants of the Sino-Russian Forum on cross-border cooperation in the metalworking and welding industries.

"As part of the exhibition, we are hosting five Chinese delegations in Yekaterinburg, who have arrived to participate in Innoprom and the Russian-Chinese Expo. Every meeting with our colleagues from China brings new initiatives for the benefit of our residents and business communities, as well as opportunities to exchange experience and deepen mutual understanding," said Orlov.

Yekaterinburg is actively working with nine Chinese cities, following the federal trend of developing comprehensive ties with China, Orlov noted. "In 2024, we held more than 40 events with our Chinese partners, and in the first half of 2025, we held some 20 more events. Yekaterinburg is systematically building trade and industrial cooperation with Chinese municipalities. We cooperate in the field of education, and we carry out permanent cultural and youth exchanges," he said.

The visits of Yekaterinburg representatives to China

Orlov also noted that official and business visits of Yekaterinburg representatives to Chinese cities have been successful.

"Last April, we organized a fairly large visit to Guangzhou and Xi'an, where a representative delegation met with the mayors of the two cities, visited advanced enterprises and urban development projects, and exchanged expertise on many issues of urban governance. In May of this year, a delegation from Yekaterinburg visited Chengdu and Chongqing. We held a youth forum with our colleagues from the Sichuan capital, where we discussed the implementation of youth exchanges, volunteer cooperation and scholarship programs, and signed an action plan with the mayor of Chengdu to further deepen relations. In Chongqing, we met with the head of the Jiangbei district and studied their experience in the construction and operation of the subway," Orlov said, summing up the results of cooperation with Chinese colleagues over the past two years.

Today, more than 1,500 Chinese students study at 29 universities in Yekaterinburg, Orlov added. "The development of the welding and metalworking industry and the industrial potential as a whole is impossible without the training of highly qualified personnel. The Ural Federal University trains specialists for the welding industry. By the way, twinning with Chengdu allows students from Yekaterinburg to win scholarships to study at universities in the Sichuan capital," said the mayor.

Today, it is strategically important to continue discussing cooperation issues, Orlov also said. "The Cities of Russia Strategic Development Forum, which takes place annually in November, can be an excellent platform for continuing personal contacts and searching for new partners. I take this opportunity to invite you, dear colleagues and representatives of relevant enterprises, to attend this event and continue the exchange of experience. Practice has shown that we are looking in the same direction with our Chinese colleagues, and our trusting partnership is tempered by time and is only getting stronger," said the head of Yekaterinburg.

About the exhibition

The Innoprom-2025 exhibition is being held in Yekaterinburg on July 7-10. This year’s theme is Technological Leadership: an Industrial Breakthrough. Saudi Arabia is the partner country of the exhibition. Russian business representatives will be able to hold meetings with Russian trade representatives of 37 foreign countries on the contact exchange. TASS is the general information partner.