Uganda boosts coffee exports, becoming top supplier in Africa — TV

HARARE, July 4. /TASS/. Uganda scaled up coffee exports by 43% and became the top coffee exporter in Africa, ZBC television reports, citing the Ugandan coffee research institute.

Coffee supplies from Uganda to the global market grew from 33,000 metric tons in May 2024 to about 48,000 metric tons this May. According to the institute, the result was achieved on account of using the Robusta species, which are more resistant to diseases and account for greater portion of exports.

European countries are the principal importers of coffee from Uganda and account for 67% of total deliveries.