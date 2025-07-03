Russia harvests grain from 1.2 mln hectares in 2025 — Agriculture Ministry

VOLGOGRAD REGION, July 3. /TASS/. As of now, grain in Russia has been harvested from 1.2 mln hectares in 2025, which is approximately two to two and a half times less than in the same period last year, which is due to the late start of harvesting this year, Deputy Minister of Agriculture Andrey Razin said.

"This year, the harvesting campaign is proceeding somewhat more slowly than last year. As of today, grain has been harvested from 1.2 mln hectares, which, as I mentioned, is about 2-2.5 times less than the same period last year," Razin stated.

He also noted that the sowing of spring crops in Russia is almost complete, with only about 2.5% of the total planned area remaining to be sown.

Earlier, the office of Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Patrushev reported that Russia is expected to harvest no less than 135 mln metric tons of grain in 2025, exceeding last year’s result.