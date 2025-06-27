Russia, Turkey commit to closer work in infectious disease control

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. Members of the Russian-Turkish intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation have expressed their readiness to enhance interaction in the field of infection prevention and control, according to the commission's protocol obtained by TASS.

"The parties highlighted the importance of developing cooperation in the field of infection prevention and control, in particular under the 2014 memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the field of tourist health protection and infection prevention between Russia's Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing and Turkey's Ministry of Health and expressed commitment to constructive work in this area," the document says.

The parties also agreed to establish a joint working group for cooperation in healthcare and to maintain effective bilateral and multilateral interaction in this sphere.

The Russian and Turkish sides further agreed to promote the mutual exchange of expertise and best practices in the digitalization of medical services and cancer treatment.