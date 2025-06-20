Agricultural trade turnover between Russia, UAE grows by nearly one-third in 2024

ST. PETERSBURG, June 20. /TASS/. Agricultural trade turnover between Russia and the United Arab Emirates increased by nearly one-third in 2024, according to a statement from the office of Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Patrushev.

"The relationship between Russia and the United Arab Emirates is strategic. The UAE is one of Russia’s most important economic partners in the Middle East. The agro-industrial sector plays a major role in advancing trade relations. Last year, the agricultural trade turnover between our countries grew by nearly one-third. Russia is among the global leaders in grain exports, and this category forms the core of Russian deliveries to the UAE," Patrushev said, as quoted in the statement.

Russia, he added, considers it essential to deepen dialogue within the BRICS framework. "BRICS countries account for nearly half of global consumption of grain and oilseed crops," the deputy prime minister noted.

Patrushev recalled that Russia had proposed the creation of BRICS Grain Exchange, which is expected to streamline intra-group grain trade.