Russia welcomes production of Chinese cars on its territory — Putin

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. Russia is the main importer of Chinese cars and welcomes the creation of Chinese production facilities on its territory, President Vladimir Putin said during talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping and an expanded Chinese delegation.

"Russia has become the main importer of Chinese cars in the world. At the same time, we welcome the creation of production facilities and the transfer of Chinese industrial expertise to our country," Putin said.

For its part, Russia is ready to expand the range of agricultural exports to the Chinese market, he added. As Putin pointed out, mutual supplies of agricultural products have become "an important factor in maintaining food security in both countries."

The Russian President also drew attention to the success of the "Made in Russia" fairs, which are held in various provinces of China and are of "great interest" to the country's citizens.