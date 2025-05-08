Venezuela looking at manufacturing Russian cars — top diplomat

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. Venezuela may look at organizing the production of Russian cars in its territory, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil Pinto said.

"Naturally, this may be possible," he said in an interview with Russia’s Izvestia daily when asked about the prospects of manufacturing Russian cars in Venezuela.

According to the top Venezuelan diplomat, the two countries are already negotiating potential industrial cooperation, in particular in the automotive and pharmaceutical sectors.

"Venezuela is completely supplied with products of big Russian pharmaceutical companies and now they are looking for possibilities to localize production in Venezuela. We have technical capacities for pharmaceutical production and they are constantly growing," he said.

Apart from that, in his words, his country has invited Russian companies to localize their production not only for the domestic market but also for exporting their products to other Latin American and Caribbean countries.

"Venezuela is a dynamically developing country," Gil Pinto emphasized.