BRICS grain exchange has strong potential — Russian Agriculture Ministry

ALMA-ATA, January 30. /TASS/. The BRICS grain exchange has significant potential and could become a landmark project for the alliance, Russian Deputy Minister of Agriculture Maxim Titov told reporters.

"Plans to create the BRICS grain exchange are in place. The Ministry of Economic Development is overseeing the project in Russia," Titov said.

"I hope it will continue as part of interagency and international efforts. The BRICS exchange has good potential. It could be a landmark project for the association," he noted.