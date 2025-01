MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. The MOEX Index with additional code (IMOEX2) gained 0.22% as early trading opened on Monday to 2,954.56 points, according to trading data as of 7:00 a.m. Moscow time (4:00 a.m. GMT).

As of 7:10 a.m. Moscow time (4:10 a.m. GMT) the MOEX Index was up by 0.2% at 2,953.88 points.

Earlier, the Moscow Exchange announced the resumption of its early trading session on the equity and derivatives markets.