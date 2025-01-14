Russia to increase power consumption by 3.1% in 2024

MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. Energy consumption in Russia in 2024 increased by 3.1% to 1.192 trillion kWh amid warm weather, Head of the system operator Fyodor Opadchiy told reporters.

"Absolute figures are 3.1%, taking into account the leap year - 2.8%," he said.

At the same time, Opadchiy noted that in December-January the average temperature in the country was about 10 degrees higher than last year.

Electricity consumption in the Unified Energy System of Russia also grew by 3.1% to 1.174 trillion kWh, and adjusted for temperature growth was 3%.

According to Opadchiy, last year records for power consumption were set in three unified power systems - Russia’s center, south and northwest regions, as well as in 13 territorial power systems.