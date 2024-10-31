Four aircraft diverted to alternate airfields due to restrictions in Samara Airport

MOSCOW, October 31. /TASS/. Temporary restrictions on operation of the Kurumoch Airport in Samara were lifted at 05:10 p.m. Moscow time [02:10 p.m. UTC], the press service of the Russian Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) reported on its Telegram channel.

"Restrictions of landing and takeoff of aircraft in the Samara Airport (Kurumoch) were lifted at 05:10 p.m. Moscow time. Four aircraft flying to Samara left to alternate airfields during the effective period of restrictions," the press service informed.

Temporary restrictions were introduced to ensure flight safety of civilian aircraft, the press service added.