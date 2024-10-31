Sberbank's net profit rises by 6.8% to $12.65 bln for 9 months

MOSCOW, October 31. /TASS/. Sberbank's net profit under the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) in January-September 2024 increased by 6.8% year-on-year and reached 1.23 trillion rubles ($12.65 bln), according to the bank's materials.

In the Q3, the bank's net profit fell by 0.1% to 411.1 bln rubles ($4.23 bln).

The bank's net interest income increased by 14.1% to 762.1 bln rubles ($7.84 bln) in the Q3 and by 19% to 2.17 trillion rubles ($22.32 bln) in the first nine months of the year amid an increase in the volume of working assets. Net fee and commission income increased by 11.6% to 218.2 bln rubles ($2.24 bln) in July-September of 2024 and by 10.5% to 611.8 bln rubles ($6.29 bln) in nine months.

The retail loan portfolio grew by 12.4% since the beginning of the year and amounted to 18.1 trillion rubles ($186.21 bln). In the Q3, the growth rate of the portfolio slowed to 3.2% against the backdrop of tightening regulations and high interest rates in the economy.

The mortgage portfolio grew by 1.5% in the quarter and by 8.3% since the beginning of the year, reaching 11 trillion rubles ($113.17 bln).

The corporate loan portfolio grew by 8.9% for the quarter (+8% without currency revaluation) and by 13.9% since the beginning of the year (+13.8% without currency revaluation) to 26.5 trillion rubles ($272.63 bln).