Samara airport temporary closed — regulator

MOSCOW, October 31. /TASS/. Temporary restrictions on operation of the Samara Airport are now in effect, the press service of the Russian Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) reports.

"To ensure safety of civilian aircraft flights, temporary restrictions were introduced for Samara Airport operations from 01:30 p.m. Moscow time [10:00 a.m. UTC], October 31. The air harbor does not receive and dispatch flights temporarily," the press service said.

Aircrews, air traffic control operators and airport services are taking all the required measures to ensure flight safety, it added.