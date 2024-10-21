Kyrgyzstan ready to provide maximum assistance to Russian investors — Prime Minister

MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. The authorities of Kyrgyzstan have noted the growing interest of Russian investors in the country and are ready to provide them with maximum assistance in implementing their projects, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov said at a meeting with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin in Moscow.

"We are very pleased that Russian private business and investors are paying attention to the opportunities in Kyrgyzstan and are intensifying their work. We are always open to Russian investments and ready to provide maximum assistance in the implementation of projects," he said.

According to him, the work of the intergovernmental commission on trade, economic, scientific, technical, and humanitarian cooperation makes a great contribution to the development of Russian-Kyrgyz economic cooperation. "The Kyrgyz-Russian interregional conference has also proved its worth. I would like to highlight the positive results of the last meeting of the intergovernmental commission and the conference, which took place on July 10 in Krasnoyarsk. We agreed not to slow down the pace of our efforts to increase bilateral turnover and bring its volume to $5 bln, as instructed by the leaders of our countries," Japarov said. Last year, trade turnover between Russia and Kyrgyzstan exceeded $2.9 bln.

He also noted that the Russian-Kyrgyz Development Fund, which has financed "around 3,500 projects totaling $750 mln" in the country over the past 10 years, is making a significant contribution to strengthening economic cooperation between the two countries.

Japarov arrived in the Russian capital on October 19 for a three-day official visit.