Around 5 mln foreign tourists to visit Russia this year — deputy PM

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. Around 5 mln foreign tourists will visit Russia by the end of 2024, Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko said, adding that the inbound tourist flow rose 1.5-fold from May to August year-on-year.

"Russia is open for guests from other countries. The number of foreigners we accepted during this summer season is one and a half times higher than in the previous one. In July and August alone around 1 mln tourists visited Russia. We expect around 5 mln [foreign tourists] by the end of the year," he said.

Trips to Russia enjoyed the highest demand during the summer season among citizens of China, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, India, Iran, as well as Kuwait, Bahrein and Oman, Chernyshenko added.

The national tourist product being actively promoted abroad contributes to growth of the inbound tourist flow, he noted. In particular, the marketing strategy and single brand ‘Open Russia’ has been launched this year. Respective work is underway with China, India and Gulf countries. Moreover, 20 additional routes were opened this summer to extend air service with friendly countries.