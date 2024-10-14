China-Russia trade up 2% in January-September to $180.35 bln

BEIJING, October 14. /TASS/. Trade turnover between China and Russia edged up by 2% in January-September 2023 year-on-year to $180.35 bln, the General Administration of Customs of China reported.

Import of Russian goods to China added 1.7% in the reporting period to $97.2 bln, while export of Chinese products to Russia rose by 2.4% to around $83.15 bln, according to the report. Surplus on the Russian side increased by 3.6% compared with the same period last year to $14.05 bln.

In September, trade turnover between China and Russia was roughly at the level of August standing at $21.8 bln, according to figures released. Imports from Russia to China were down by 7.5% in monthly terms at $10.56 bln, while the flow of Chinese goods to Russia was up by 9.5% at $11.24 bln.

Trade turnover between Russia and China rose by 29.3% in 2022 to $190 bln. In 2023, it reached a record level of $240.11 bln, having increased by 26.3%.