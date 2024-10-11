Russian stock market mixed on Friday — market data

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. The Russian stock market ended the trading session before the weekend with the mixed trend, according to Moscow Exchange data.

The MOEX Russia Index lost 0.25% to 2,754.52 points. The RTS Index edged up by 0.96% to 903.24 points.

The yuan dropped by 0.31% to 13.47 rubles.

"The coming weekend, the ruble growth trend and prospects of key rate increasing by the Central Bank restrained buyers. Oil prices consolidated near $78-79 per Brent barrel," Alexander Shepelev from BCS Investment World comments.

"Aeroflot reported the increase in group’s passenger traffic by 16.4% year on year in September and by 18.7% in nine months of this year. Aeroflot company proper scaled up transportation by 17% year on year to 2.9 mln passengers," Elena Kozhukhova from IC Veles Capital said.

The ruble may stabilize and even grow a little bit next week, while oil will continue "tracing’ Middle East developments and key publications, BCS Investment World said. The forecast for the MOEX Russia Index from BCS Investment World and Freedom Finance Global is 2,700 - 2,800 points.

OPEC will present its monthly report on Monday.