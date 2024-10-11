Annual inflation in Russia down to 8.63% in September — statistics

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. Annual inflation in Russia declined to 8.63% in September against 9.05% in August, the Russian statistical agency Rosstat reported.

Consumer prices edged up by 0.48% month on month in September. According to statistics, foods prices hiked by 0.34% monthly and 9.15% annually. Nonfoods prices saw the rise by 0.62% monthly and 5.59% in annual terms in September. The price of services gained 0.51% against August 2024 and 11.62% annually.

In the food segment, prices hiked by 14.8% for oranges, 6.3% for cucumbers, 2.6% for lemons, 1.7% for bananas, and 1.6% for tomatoes. Prices at the same time declined for white cabbage (-23.8%), carrots (-17%), potatoes (-15.8%), beet (-14.2%), grapes (-10.5%), onions (-9.6%), and apples (-8.9%).

The price uptick was noted for sour cream (+4.2%), sterilized and pasteurized milk (+3.6% and +3.4% respectively). Prices dropped by 1.9% for canned vegetables for infants, by 1% for buckwheat, and by 0.4% for black tea.

In the nonfood segment, prices increased for gas vehicle fuel (+3.6%), motor gasoline (+1%), and diesel fuel (+0.2%). The rise in prices was 2% for edged boards, 1.1% for rubber coverings, and 0.6% for red bricks. prices tumbled 1.3% for trimmers and 1.1% for electric vacuum cleaners.