Turkey interested in engaging Russian companies in coal, gas projects

MOSCOW, October 10. /TASS/. Turkey is interested in engaging Russian companies in gas and coal energy projects, the Russian Energy Ministry said.

Minister Sergey Tsivilev and Turkey’s Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Alparslan Bayraktar discussed interaction in the energy sector, the ministry informed.

"The energy minister noted prospects of creating the gas hub in Turkey. In its turn, the Turkish side expressed interest in engaging Russian companies in implementation of projects in the sphere of gas and coal energy sector," the ministry added.

The ministers also discussed opportunities of sharing experience in training skilled personnel for fuel and energy sector plants, the ministry said.