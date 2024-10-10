Russian stock market indices in the green on Thursday — market data

MOSCOW, October 10. /TASS/. The Russian stock market ended the trading session on Thursday with the upward trend, according to Moscow Exchange data.

The MOEX Russia Index added 0.46% to 2,761.54 points. The RTS Index edged up by 0.16% to 894.64 points. The yuan lost 1.22% to 13.51 rubles.

"The ruble demonstrated attempts to strengthen its position. Oil prices at the same time again targeted $80 per Brent barrel. Inflation data released yesterday evening by [the Russian statistical agency] Rosstat demonstrated the price drop in weekly and annual terms. This lowered the possibility of key rate lifting at the Central Bank’s meeting on October 25," Alexander Shepelev from BCS Investment World said.

BCS Investment World believes that the MOEX Russia Index will be within 2,725 - 2,825 points tomorrow. Freedom Finance Global forecasts the Index range of 2,700-2,800 points.

Consumer prices growth data for September in Russia will be released tomorrow. Aeroflot will post operational results for September 2024.