Burkina Faso offers opportunities for Russian business in resource extraction, tourism

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. Burkina Faso provides new opportunities for the development of Russian business in the extraction of minerals, tourism and agriculture, Burkina Faso's Prime Minister Apollinaire Joachimson Kyelem de Tambela said at the opening of the Economic Days of Burkina Faso forum.

"Our country's economy has enormous potential and is full of real opportunities, especially in terms of agriculture, livestock farming, mining, energy, tourism, transport and telecommunications," the politician said.

"It should be noted that the government of Burkina Faso is implementing numerous measures to support business development in order to allow the private sector to gain increasing importance in all areas of the socio-economic and financial life of our country," he added.

According to him, Burkina Faso is a country of strategic importance.

"On my own behalf and on behalf of my entire country, I would like to express gratitude to the Russian authorities at all levels the city of Moscow, in particular for the warm welcome, support and hospitality that they have given us. I would also like to thank all our partners for their involvement and willingness to work with us in promoting the economic potential of Burkina Faso in this huge, friendly country - the Russian Federation," he said, addressing representatives of Russian companies.