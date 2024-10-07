Russia ready to take part in construction of power plants in Indonesia — Deputy PM

MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. Russia is studying the possibility of implementing a number of energy projects in Indonesia, including construction and upgrade of hydroelectric power plants in Indonesia, as well as construction of nuclear power plants of both large and small capacity, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told reporters.

"Indonesia is one of the leading countries in terms of hydroelectric potential in Southeast Asia. Russian companies are ready to take part in both the construction of new hydroelectric power plants and the upgrade of existing ones in that country. In the first case, it may concern providing design services and supplying equipment as part of international consortiums implementing turnkey projects. In the second case, it may concern increasing the capacity of existing generating facilities," he said.

The Deputy Prime Minister added that Russia is also ready to offer Indonesia projects for the construction of both high-capacity nuclear power plants of 1 GW and low-capacity land-based or floating nuclear power plants of 50-100 MW.

Novak noted that Indonesia is now very interested in developing nuclear energy and has all the conditions for it.

"Indonesia has been developing nuclear technologies for many years - several research reactors are operating. A large volume of knowledge has been accumulated, there are a number of organizations and companies that can act as qualified customers and partners in the construction of nuclear capacities in the country," the Deputy Prime Minister noted.