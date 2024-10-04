Russian stock indices in the green as trading closes on Friday

MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. The Russian stock indices were trading in the positive territory at the end of trading session on the Moscow Exchange.

The MOEX index grew by 0.8% to 2,804.62 points, the dollar-denominated RTS index went up by 0.96% to 931.29 points.

The yuan-to-ruble exchange rate fell by 0.09% in a day, to 13.45 rubles.

"The positive dynamics in Russian stocks were affected by rising oil prices, a weak ruble and a negative resolution by the Finance Ministry on the draft law on taxes on excess profits of banks," said Alexander Shepelev, an expert on the stock market at BCS World of Investments.

By the end of the session, the leaders of growth were quoted shares of LSR (+2.54%), Sovcomflot shares (+2.05%), Inter RAO shares (+1.83%), Rusagro quoted shares (+1.62%), and Tatneft ordinary and preferred shares (+1.43% and +1.24%). On Friday, purchases took place in a number of stocks without any specific fundamental news.

The leaders of decline were shares of the St. Petersburg Exchange (-2.68%), preferred shares of Surgutneftegas (-1.63%), TGK-1 securities (-1.38%), quoted shares of RussNeft (-1.27%), shares of M.Video (-1.1%), and TMK securities (-1.07%).

At the beginning of next week, BCS World of Investments expects the MOEX index to vary in the range of 2,775-2,875 points, the forecast for next week for the yuan-to-ruble rate is 13-13.5 rubles, the dollar-to-ruble exchange rate is expected to be in the range of 93-95 rubles.

Freedom Finance Global expects that on Monday the MOEX index will show fluctuations in the range of 2,750-2,850 points, the yuan-to-ruble rate will be in the range of 13.3-13.7 rubles. On the over-the-counter market, the US dollar is forecast in the range of 94-96.5 rubles, the euro rate is expected to vary in the range of 103-105 rubles.