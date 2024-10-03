IEA expects Russian gas transit via Ukraine to halt after 2024

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. The International Energy Agency (IEA) views the risk of full stop of Russian gas supplies to Europe via Ukraine as significant after 2024 and includes it into its forecast for the gas market in the next year.

"The future of Russian gas transit via Ukraine is a key uncertainty ahead of the 2024/25 winter, as Russia’s gas transit contract with Ukraine expires at the end of 2024. This forecast assumes no Russian piped gas deliveries via Ukraine to Europe from January 2025," IEA said in its report.

This will result in the loss of supplies of about 6 bln cubic meters of natural gas to the EU in the first quarter of 2025 alone, while the withdrawal of volumes will stand at 15 bln cubic meters over the year, IEA noted.