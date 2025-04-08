Russia ready to expand peaceful use of nuclear energy in Namibia

MOSCOW, April 8. /TASS/. The Russian government and the state nuclear corporation Rosatom are prepared to continue negotiations with Namibia on expanding the peaceful use of nuclear energy in the country, press service of Russian Deputy Prime Minister, Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District, and Co-Chair of the Intergovernmental Russia-Namibia Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation Yury Trutnev reported.

"Whichever major Russian company Namibia chooses to work with, it will primarily be engaging with the Russian Government. This implies a different level of responsibility. The Russian government is committed to enhancing our bilateral relations and delivering mutual benefits. Together with Rosatom - one of the world’s leading energy companies - the Russian Government is ready to continue negotiations on expanding opportunities for the peaceful use of nuclear energy. We are also open to other cooperation proposals in the fields of mineral extraction and processing, science, and education," Trutnev stated.

The parties also discussed prospects for joint projects in industry, subsoil use and geological exploration, energy, agriculture, science, and education.