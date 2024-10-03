Russia plans launching 292 communication satellites by 2027 — minister

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. Russia plans launching 292 satellite communication spacecraft to provide for availability of high-speed and inexpensive Internet in the country, Minister for Digital Development Maksut Shadaev said.

"In total, 292 spacecraft will operate on low orbits by 2027. They will provide for availability of high-speed and cheap Internet in the territory of the country and the whole world," the minister said.

Russia also plans to initiate large-scale production of domestic base stations of 4G and 5G communication formats since the next year as part of the National Solutions federal project, Shadaev added.