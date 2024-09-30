Russia to boost LNG production to over 100 mln tons by 2035 — minister

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. Russia maintains plans to boost LNG production to more than 100 mln tons by 2035 despite the mounting sanctions pressure being put by the West on the country’s LNG sector, Russian Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilyov told reporters.

"The new strategy includes plans on development of the LNG sector, on development of new LNG technologies. It is hardly possible to provide precise figures on LNG exports for each particular year, though our production plan remains at over 100 mln tons by 2035," he said.

Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said last week that Russia’s LNG exports might total around 35 mln tons in 2024.