Lukoil reduces oil refining by 15% in H1 2024

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. Lukoil reduced oil refining volumes at its refineries by 15% in the first half of 2024 to 26.4 mln tons, compared to 31.2 mln tons a year earlier, the company said in a report.

"The decrease in refining volumes is due to the sale of the ISAB refinery in Italy and repairs at refineries in Russia," the company explained.

Meanwhile, Russian refineries accounted for 74% of the company's total refining volumes.

Lukoil reduced liquid hydrocarbon production in the first half of 2024 by 1% compared to the same period last year to 1.728 mln barrels per day. Gas production fell by 0.6% to 17.4 bln cubic meters.

Hydrocarbon production was 2.289 mln barrels of oil equivalent per day, compared with 2.312 mln a year earlier due to external constraints, the report said.