OPEC+ restrictions will affect Transneft's oil pumping in 2024 — Vice President

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. Transneft's oil pumping in 2024 will be affected by OPEC+ restrictions, but the company expects to maintain the same volumes, Transneft Vice President Vladimir Kalanda said in an interview with Rossiya 24 TV channel.

"The decisions made within the OPEC+ framework will affect the volumes of exported oil, although I cannot say if [it will affect it] significantly. But I think we will maintain the same volumes as in previous years, and maybe even increase our volumes for certain oil products," he said.

Kalanda added that Transneft's current investment program amounts to 2 trillion rubles ($21.6 bln), which will be invested in the development of production and use for "all areas of development of the company's technological process.".