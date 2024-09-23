Sino-Russian economic ties firm, have great prospects — expert

BEIJING, September 23. /TASS/. The Sino-Russian trade and economic cooperation remains lasting even amid complicated international environment, which demonstrates its feasibility and great prospects, Senior Researcher at the Chinese Taihe Institute, expert at the Eurasian Institute of Social Development at the Development Research Center of the State Council of China Ding Jianwei told TASS.

"China and Russia created over 60 key projects [over past several years], <…> with around 70% of them having been successfully put into operation, being at the implementation stage," he said when commenting on the situation in the area of economic cooperation between the two countries. "Amid the current complicated and challenging international environment, it is difficult to achieve such results. This is another demonstration of the fact that the Sino-Russian trade and economic cooperation is lasting and complementary," the expert noted.

Trade turnover between China and Russia exceeded $158 bln in January-August, which is 1.9% higher than in the same period last year, he noted, adding that "the positive trend constantly persists in the Sino-Russian investment cooperation, with key projects being stably implemented, and new high results being achieved at the level of regional cooperation."

China maintains its status of Russia’s leading trade partner, Ding Jianwei noted. He also mentioned the mutually beneficial nature of cooperation between Russia’s Far East and China’s northeastern region, which "is full of power and has great prospects."

Trade turnover between Russia and China grew by 29.3% in 2022 to $190 bln. In 2023, it reached a record level of $240.11 bln, having increased by 26.3%.