Prime Minister Mishustin to speak at key microelectronics forum

SIRIUS /FEDERAL TERRITORY/, September 23. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin arrived in the Krasnodar Region, where he will take part in the 10th ‘Mikroelectronika’ national forum at the Sirius Federal territory.

"On September 23, Mikhail Mishustin will speak at the plenary meeting of the ‘Mikroelectronika-2024’ forum, dedicated to the topic of ‘the state and the perspectives of development of the Russian microelectronics industry," the cabinet’s press office said.

The event will also be attended by First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov, Minister of Industry and Trade Anton Alikhanov, Minister of Science and Higher Education Valery Falkov and Minister of Digital Development and Communications and Mass Media Maksut Shadayev.

The forum will take place on September 23-28. It is the key event of the year in the electronics industry that has been held since 2015.