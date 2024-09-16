Russian stocks close in the green on Monday

MOSCOW, September 16. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market closed in the green on Monday as the ruble-denominated MOEX Index gained 2.43% to 2,744.2 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index added 2.2% to 948.5 points. The yuan exchange rate went up by 1.21% to 12.92 rubles.

BCS World of Investment expects the MOEX Index at 2,675-2,775 points on September 17, while on the forex market the company projects the yuan at 12.9 rubles, while the dollar at around 92 rubles.

Freedom Finance Global projects the MOEX Index at 2,740-2,760 points on Tuesday, the dollar exchange rate at the 90-93 rubles range, the euro at the 100-103 rubles range, while the yuan at the 12.4-13 rubles range.