Medecins sans Frontieres terminates its activities in Russia

GENEVA, September 16. /TASS/. The humanitarian organization Medecins sans Frontieres (MSF, Doctors without Borders) is terminating its activities in Russia, as follows from a statement uploaded to the organization’s website.

"Thirty-two years after starting work in Russia, Medecins sans Frontieres (MSF) had to close our operations in the country," the statement reads. MSF points out that in August it received a letter from the Russian Ministry of Justice with a decision to withdraw the organization from the register of affiliate and representative offices of foreign NGOs.

"MSF had been present in Russia since 1992. <...> We worked in various regions of the country, including Moscow, St. Petersburg, the Kemerovo Region, Chechnya, Ingushetia, Dagestan, and - more recently - in the Arkhangelsk and Ivanovo regions, as well as in the south of Russia in Belgorod and Rostov-on-Don," the organization said.