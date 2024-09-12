Aeroflot Group reports record high passenger traffic of 13.5 mln in Russia in summer

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. Aeroflot Group transported 13.5 million people on domestic flights over the summer, which is up 12.6% year-on-year, the group reported on its official Telegram channel.

"Aeroflot Group has summed up the results of transportation in Russia for the three summer months. From June to August, a record 13.5 million people traveled on the group's domestic flights, which is 12.6% more than in the summer of 2023," the report says.

In June-August, 6.8 million passengers were transported on Aeroflot's own flights, which is up 16% year-on-year.

"The share of passengers traveling within Russia in the summer months amounted to almost 80% of the Aeroflot Group's total passenger traffic of 17 million people during this period," the group added.

A record number of passengers - excluding foreign destinations - were transported, in particular, via St. Petersburg, Sochi and Kaliningrad.