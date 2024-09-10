Restrictions on operation of Kazan airport lifted

KAZAN, September 10. /TASS/. Restrictions imposed on the operation of the international airport of Kazan earlier have been lifted, according to a statement published on the airport’s Telegram channel.

"Starting 9:00 a.m. [Moscow time] (6:00 a.m. GMT - TASS) restrictions on the operation of the airport of Kazan have been lifted. Kazan international airport n.a. G.Tukay accepts and dispatches flights," the statement reads.

Two flights were diverted to alternate airfields, one of them to Samara and the other one to Nizhnekamsk, Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency said. According to the airport’s press service, flights en route to the airport of Kazan from Sochi, Novokuznetsk and Kemerovo were redirected to alternate airfields in Nizhnekamsk, Samara and Ulyanovsk.