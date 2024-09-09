New Apple Watch Series 10 boasts thinner case, larger display

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. The new Apple Watch Series 10 smartwatch that was unveiled by Apple at its annual event, can boast the thinner case (9.7mm) and a larger display, which is also 40% brighter when viewed at an angle.

According to the company, it's the fastest-charging Apple Watch ever, reaching an 80% charge in 30 minutes. The battery lasts for 18 hours of operation.

The watch can be immersed in water to a depth of 50 meters, it is equipped with various metrics and detectors, including for underwater work.

The new smartwatch has a function for detecting apnea (a disorder of the respiratory system) during sleep. Prices for the new smartwatch in the US start at $399, with pre-orders starting on September 9. The Apple Watch Series 10 will go on sale on September 20.