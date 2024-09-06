Rosseti to electrify Eastern Range from tariffs, loans — CEO

VLADIVOSTOK, September 6. /TASS/. Rosseti will perform electrification of the Eastern Range [Baikal-Amur and Trans-Siberian Railways - TASS] from tariffs and raised loans, CEO of the Russian grid company Andrey Ryumin told TASS in an interview at the Eastern Economic Forum.

"We applied with a request for financing of the first and the second stages from the federal budget and the National Wealth Fund. We did not receive financing, so we are building on our own. Only from tariff sources and raised loans thus far," the chief executive said.

The company completed the first construction stage of the grid infrastructure for the Eastern Range at the turn of the last year; the second stage is being implemented as scheduled, Ryumin noted.