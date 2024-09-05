Russia is already among global mining leaders — Putin

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. Russia is among mining leaders globally but the use of electric power for these purposes should not restrain development of regions, President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum.

"I think Russia is already among global leaders in mining," the head of state said. The leadership is "related to the surplus of energy capacities in Siberia," Putin noted. "Certainly, we are happy that the business working in this sphere earns good revenues but this surplus of energy resources in Siberia should not turn into a deficit that can be a constraining factor for development of Siberian regions," the president said.

"Mining is good but construction of housing, industrial and social facilities and power supplies to production facilities planned for construction is no less and probably even more important," he added.