Meeting of Russia-China commission on Northern Sea Route to be held in October

VLADIVOSTOK, September 4. /TASS/. The first meeting of the intergovernmental commission of Russia and China on development of the Northern Sea Route (NSR) will be held in October in St. Petersburg, Chief Executive Officer of Russia’s State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom Alexey Likhachev told reporters, adding that a more active participation of Chinese partners in the whole chain of development of the NSR would be discussed.

"An agreement already exists with my vis-а-vis, the Chinese transport minister, on holding the first official meeting of the intergovernmental commission in St. Petersburg this October. And we will surely discuss the issue of a more active participation of our Chinese partners in the whole chain of the NSR’s development, starting from transit, shipments to issues of development of infrastructure, shipbuilding, attracting Chinese companies to participate in infrastructure development and investment in the NSR’s water area," he said at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

Earlier, Rosatom’s CEO reported to Putin about the creation of a subcommittee of Russia and China on the Northern Sea Route within the intergovernmental commission headed by heads of governments. According to the corporation, the Chinese transit through the NSR may rise to 50 mln tons by 2030, with Chinese partners potentially participating in the Arctic shipbuilding, development of ports and logistic centers.

