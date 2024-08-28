Ukraine’s refusal of Russian gas to damage seriously European consumers — Kremlin

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. Ukraine’s refusal to extend the contract on transit of Russian gas will damage seriously the interests of European consumers, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Such a decision of the Ukrainian side will obviously damage seriously the interests of European consumers as well," he told reporters.

Due to this decision, Europe will have to pay "a far higher price" for gas, which will make the industry of the continent’s countries less competitive, Peskov added.

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said on Tuesday that Kiev would not extend its agreement with Gazprom to transit Russian gas through Ukraine after it expires at the end of the year. Ukraine will make a decision about the transit of Russian gas through its territory to Europe jointly with the EU, the president noted.