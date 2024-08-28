Gas reserves in European UGS facilities exceed 91.8%

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. Gas reserves in European underground gas storage (UGS) facilities have exceeded 91.8%. Gas pumping into European UGS facilities amounted to 268 mln cubic meters on August 26, according to data provided by Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE). Meanwhile withdrawal equaled 22 mln cubic meters.

European UGS facilities are currently 91.83% full (8.02 percentage points higher than the average as of this date in the past five years), with around 101.2 bln cubic meters of gas stored in them.

Total LNG supplies from terminals to Europe’s gas transport system in July hit the lowest level since November 2021, with the trend of their decline persisting in August. Facilities for regasification of liquefied gas and its further pumping into Europe’s pipelines are loaded by 33% of their capacity now. The gas purchase price averaged $366 per 1,000 cubic meters in Europe in July and it has risen to $435 in August.