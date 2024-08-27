Arctic backbone settlements' development to be engine for region's progress — minister

ST. PETERSBURG, August 27. /TASS/. The development of 16 backbone settlements in the Russian Federation's Arctic Zone will make them engines for development of the entire region, Minister for Development of the Far East and the Arctic Alexey Chekunkov said in a video address to the Arctic Salon in St. Petersburg.

"The Arctic is not just a unique territory. It is a strategically important region that determines the country's future," he said. "To ensure its progressive development, the Russian government has identified 16 backbone settlements, where more than 1.5 million people live. Master plans for these territories are being developed, and comprehensive plans for their long-term social and economic development will be adopted. By 2035, thanks to this, the backbone settlements will enjoy systematic state support and will become engines for the Russian Arctic's progress."

According to the minister's first deputy, Gadzhimagomed Guseinov, the region's master plans will be presented to the Russian president shortly, and the comprehensive plan for the development of those 16 settlements is due to be adopted before November 1.

Other important directions for the Arctic are the development of the Northern Sea Route, the Arctic Hectare program, the launch of a program to cut the supply and cost of goods in the northern regions, the first deputy minister added.

"We are facing complicated tasks in the development of the Arctic," Minister Alexey Chekunov said. "They require joint efforts of science, technology and industry. The Arctic Salon in St. Petersburg provides an opportunity to share experiences and ideas that help create innovative solutions for the North's sustainable development. The Salon highlights the leading role of St. Petersburg as the center of the Arctic's scientific and technological development."

The Arctic Salon ran in St. Petersburg on August 23 - 25.